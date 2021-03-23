Chilliwack Bottle Depot wins award for collecting used oil and antifreeze

The Top Collector Award is presented annually by the BC Used Oil Management Association

For the second year in a row, the Chilliwack Bottle Depot has been recognized with a Top Collector Award from the BC Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA).

The not-for-profit group recognizes 30 Return Collection Facility (RCF) businesses that excel in the collection of used oil and antifreeze materials.

Businesses are graded on the the total amount of used oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers collected at their location.

Also factored in is the total number of years participating in BCUOMA’s RCF Program and a demonstration of continued support of BCUOMA and other recycling stewardship related programs.

“These B.C. organizations are some of the most dedicated used oil and antifreeze Return Collection Facilities in Canada,” said David Lawes, CEO of the BCUOMA. “They continue to provide convenient, environmentally-friendly and easy-to-use infrastructures for customers to return their used oil and antifreeze materials.

“Their efforts were even more impressive throughout 2020 due to the pandemic, as they had to navigate their way through many additional challenges to ensure their customers were comfortable and safe while returning their materials.”

The Mission Recycling Depot also won an award this year.

According to the BCUOMA, approximately 50 million litres of oil, and three million litres of antifreeze are collected and responsibly managed through a network of public Return Collection Facilities (RCFs) and generators across the province each year.

A full list of BC’s RCFs can be found online at bcusedoil.com/find-a-recycling-centre

