Children’s music camp offered

A music camp this summer will give children the opportunity to explore singing, ukulele, hip hop, musical games and art.

Linnea Good, organizer of the Summerland Music Camp, said this is the fifth year the camp has been operating.

The camp, for children between the ages of six and 12, will run from July 9 to 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Summerland United Church. Good anticipates 40 children will participate in the music camp.

Good is an accomplished musician who has worked 43 years as a song leader and 29 years as a professional musician.

She said there are benefits for the children, mentally and socially, when they learn music.

“Singing together can help to create community,” she said.

The ukulele component provides the children with skills in playing an instrument.

“It’s an inexpensive way of turning people into musicians,” she said.

Because ukulele has been taught for several years, the children will be divided into four different ukulele groups, depending on their knowledge of the instrument.

During the day, the children will be in small groups for the various components of the camp, but they will also come together to sing as a larger group.

The theme of this year’s camp is Sun, Rain, Earth and Air and the children will build a story around the natural environment in the Okanagan.

The music camp this year has received support from musician Paul Rodgers, with the introduction of the Paul Rodgers Summerland Children’s Music Bursary Fund.

Good said adult volunteers are welcome to assist with the music camp, especially during the second half of the mornings, as children may require help positioning their fingers on the ukulele strings.

To register for the camp, visit www.linneagood.com or call 250-494-5111.