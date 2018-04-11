Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island announces $4.7 million investment in healthcare funding for kids

Campbell River and Gold River school districts are among the benficiaries of the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island’s $4.7 million of funding for kids’ health on Vancouver Island and the surrounding islands.

This is the foundation’s largest investment in programs to date and has been made possible through the generosity of donors. The funds will flow to 50 healthcare partners to fund more than 80 initiatives in children’s health.

“These funds allow us to support children to access healthcare closer to home,” said Veronica Carroll, CEO, Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island. “This is part of our commitment to making the Island a better place for children and families into the future.”

The Island Kids First Fund at the Foundation supports three key areas:

– Early childhood development

– Child and youth mental health

– Rural and remote access to healthcare

Island Health is the key partner in children’s health care provision.

“Children in all the communities across Vancouver Island and the surrounding islands are an important demographic we serve,” said Cheryl Damstetter, chief of community health and care, Island Health. “In addition to us there are many key health care partners who will benefit from this funding and support the overall care of children.”

Organizations all across Vancouver Island will benefit from this investment. Several of these programs include:

– Island Health, Queen Alexandra Centre for Children’s Health Programs (Greater Victoria)

– Sooke Family Resource Centre, Prenatal Program (Greater Victoria

– School District 84, Children’s Health Hub (North Island Gold River)

– School District 72, Family Support Program (Campbell River & District)

– Malahat First Nation, Circle of Courage Boys Program (Cowichan Valley)

– Alberni Valley Community School Society, Rural and Remote Access to Services Institute (Alberni West Coast)

– Outreach Therapy, STARS Nuu Chah Nulth Program (Alberni West Coast)

Brian Miller’s family lives in Campbell River and has received care and funding through a variety of Foundation programs since his daughter Emma, now age five, was born six weeks premature.

“There is no amount of thanks I can ever give to all the organizations that have helped us through our journey since Emma’s birth,” said Miller. “From our stay at Jeneece Place when she was born to all the support we have had from active and engaged healthcare partners, we are forever grateful.”

About Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island: Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island is the leading non-governmental funder of children’s health programs on Vancouver Island. The foundation raises and manages funds to invest in community programs and initiatives serving children and youth with disabilities and health challenges. We believe all children deserve to reach their full potential. https://islandkidsfirst.com

Island Kids First Fund: Donations to the Island Kids First Fund support the daily and often complex needs that children and families face in our community. Through this fund, donors have the opportunity to support the Foundation’s collaboration with leading child and youth focused agencies, such as Island Health, the Ministry of Child and Family Development, and regional Child Development Associations to deliver programs that specifically target early intervention, child and youth mental health, and rural and remote access to care.

To donate to the fund: https://islandkidsfirst.com/donate-now/