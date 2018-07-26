Childcare workers create GoFundMe campaign for murdered Langley child

Five women want to raise funds to help with her funeral expenses.

IHIT is investigating the murder of little Aaliyah Rosa. (IHIT provided photo)

Five woman have set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise $30,000 to pay for the funeral of murdered seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa.

“Never to see this child’s big brown eyes and out of control curly hair again is unimaginable,” said Trish Wright.

She explained that she and the four others were caregivers to Aaliyah. Wright was devastated to learn that the child had been found murdered on Sunday.

The five women, Sarah, Lily, Shelan, Fabia and Trish, want to do what they can for the little girl.

“After having a meeting with the RCMP victims services we started a go fund me acct for Aaliyah ‘s father. She was the sweetest most unselfish little girl you could meet. Her smile could light all of Walnut Grove.”

Wright would not comment on the family situation nor any topic not made public by the police at this point.

The women have spoken to investigators as well as Victim’s Services.

Wright has known Aaliyah for about five years. The child was in preschool and once she started kindergarten, still attended before- and after-school care.

The funds would go to Aaliyah’s father for funeral and other expenses.

“Aaliyah was an only child, and the love of her daddy’s life. She was the true definition of “Daddy’s little girl” Please find it in your heart to help her father take the time to heal and pay for funeral expenses and any other care he needs,” the GoFundMe posting said.

So far two donors have contributed $150.

