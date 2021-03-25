Child suffers potentially life-threatening injuries at Victoria hotel pool

A child suffered potentially life-threatening injuries at a Victoria hotel pool Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Hotel Zed, in the 3100-block of Douglas Street, for an incident at the hotel’s pool involving a child.

According to a tweet from the Victoria Police Department, the child was transported to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

We’re responding to an incident at a pool at a 3100-block Douglas St. hotel. A child suffered potentially life-threatening injuries & transported to hospital. Officers are supporting the family & investigating. This file is in the early stages. Updates as we are able. #yyj — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) March 25, 2021

Police are investigating.

“Our hearts are with the child’s family and loved ones right now,” the hotel wrote in a Facebook post on its page.

More to come.

