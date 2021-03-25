Hotel Zed Victoria. (Hotel Zed Victoria/Facebook)

Child suffers potentially life-threatening injuries at Victoria hotel pool

Emergency crews responded to Hotel Zed Wednesday evening

  • Mar. 25, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A child suffered potentially life-threatening injuries at a Victoria hotel pool Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Hotel Zed, in the 3100-block of Douglas Street, for an incident at the hotel’s pool involving a child.

According to a tweet from the Victoria Police Department, the child was transported to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating.

“Our hearts are with the child’s family and loved ones right now,” the hotel wrote in a Facebook post on its page.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Independent Investigations Office of B.C. closes file on toddler found dead in Hotel Zed

Â 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Nanaimo News Bulletin

Previous story
Tougher federal safety laws are why new traffic lights have gone up in Fort Langley
Next story
Cowichan Valley Regional District sets the average tax increase at 2.48% for 2021

Just Posted

Most Read