Child falls down Bridal Veil Falls near Chilliwack, crews on scene

An 11-year-old boy fell over the falls about 25 to 30 feet and has suffered a head injury

Crews are responding to Bridal Veil Falls Waterfall after an 11-year-old child fell over the falls on Saturday, July 11, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress file)

Emergency crews have been called to help a child who fell down an embankment at Bridal Veil Falls Provincial Park in Popkum, east of Chilliwack on Saturday.

There are reports that the 11-year-old boy “fell over the falls” about 25 to 30 feet down the embankment. He has suffered a head injury but is alert according to crews on scene.

Popkum Fire Department was called to the scene along with other emergency personnel shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 12.

