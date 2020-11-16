Chilcotin region under a snowfall warning Monday night, Nov. 16

Environment Canada is calling for 10 to 15 cm of snow

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Chilcotin, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Chilcotin with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm of the white stuff expected by Tuesday morning, Nov. 16, 2020.

Heavy snow will begin early Monday evening over 100 Mile, Highway 97 – Begbie Summit, and the Chilcotin, then end overnight.

Motorists should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Williams Lake is expected to get five to 10 cm of snow, but is not under a warning.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

