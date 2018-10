An undetermined number of chickens died Sunday morning when a barn caught fire.

The blaze broke out in a barn on Leclair Street, in Bradner, around 7:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they found it consumed in flames, according to assistant fire chief Craig Bird. The structure, and an unknown number of birds, were lost in the fire. No cause has been reported yet.

RELATED: VIDEO: Large barn fire in Abbotsford

RELATED: Abbotsford chicken barn destroyed by fire