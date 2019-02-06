Chickens, a 6-storey development and more discussed at Lake Country council

Lake Country had a list of topics on its agenda last night

Lake Country's new council was officially sworn in Tuesday night. From left to right: Coun. Bill Scarrow, Coun. Penny Gambell, Mayor James Baker, Coun. Cara Reed, Coun. Blair Ireland and Coun. Jerremy Kozub. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Six-storey development approved

A new six-storey development in Lake Country’s Town Centre is in the works.

Lake Country council approved a development permit which allows a six-storey mixed use building, including 59 residential units and underground parking, on Main Street, during Tuesday night’s regular council meeting.

The proposed development will be located between Hill and Winfield Roads. The development will also have rooftop amenity space and meets staff’s parking requirements with parking located behind and under the building.

The building is in line with the district’s community plan, which outlines the Town Centre, around Main Street, in order to densify the area.

Chickens allowed in the district temporarily

The District of Lake Country is allowing families to keep their pet chickens until the bylaw can be examined by council.

Coun. Bill Scarrow directed staff to look at an urban chicken bylaw that prevents chickens from being located in urban residential zones.

“At this point forward if you want to have chickens, you’ll probably be OK,” Scarrow said.

Maggie Wright, a resident of Lake Country, received an email from Winfield Coun. Jerremy Kozub, stating that her children could have their chickens back, as long as the rooster didn’t come with them.

Bylaw has also held off on enforcing the current bylaw, until a decision is made from council whether to amend the current bylaw or leave it, he said.

Wright’s two daughters were distraught when they discovered that they couldn’t keep their pet chickens on their property.

The originally got the chickens from elementary school, but a problem arose when one grew into a rooster and began to crow.

When doing her research for chicken keeping, Wright said she couldn’t find any bylaws in Lake Country about urban chickens, but Vernon allows up to a maximum of four. Kelowna allows up to 10 chickens in residential urban areas if the lot is a half acre, or larger, in size.

According to Lake Country’s bylaws, chickens are currently not allowed in urban residential zones, but do allow them on rural residential properties and in urban housing zones.

Agricultural Plan

District staff want to pursue a grant application to fund a new agricultural plan.

According to a report that was presented at Tuesday night’s regular council meeting, the cost of the project equals $60,000, 50 per cent of which would be covered by the grant.

Council eagerly approved the request.

Cycling Network Plan

Lake Country council agreed with staff to submit an application to BC Bike, to fund 50 per cent of up to $50,000 for a Cycling Network Plan in Lake Country.

“With the development of the Okanagan Rail Trail and Pelmewash Parkway in 2018, there is an outstanding Opportunity to further establish an active transportation network based on neighbourhood connections that can be integrated to regional trail networks,” according to a report that was presented to council Tuesday night.

“The 2019 Financial Plan already includes a funding request for a Trails Master Plan in conjunction with the proposed Future Transportation Network Study, therefore there is no additional funding request required to accommodate the 50 per cent local government funding requirement to undertake a Cycling Network Plan.”