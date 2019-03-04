Chicken nugget recall expands to include Compliments brand

Notice triggered after new active outbreak of Salmonella illnesses

The affected products were sold in 1.5 kg packages with a best before date of July 18, 2019 (UPC code 0 55742 33690 0). (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded a recall of chicken nuggets due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The original recall in January, involving Crisp & Delicious brand Chicken Breast Nuggets, has now expanded to include Compliments brand Chicken Nuggets.

The affected products were sold in 1.5 kg packages with a best before date of July 18, 2019 (UPC code 0 55742 33690 0).

The notice was triggered from findings of an investigation into a new active outbreak of Salmonella illnesses.

RELATED: Crisp & Delicious chicken nugget recall due to possible Salmonella contamination

Distributor Sofina Foods Inc. is recalling Compliments brand Chicken Nuggets from the marketplace.

Consumers should not eat the recalled product. Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but it can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Product: Compliments Chicken Nuggets – Breaded Chicken Cutlettes – Uncooked

Size:1.5 kg

Code on outer package: 2019 JL 18

Code on inner package: 1998M

UPC: 0 55742 33690 0

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.