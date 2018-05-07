Chicago will play at Prospera Place on Sept. 2.-Image: Chicago The Band

Chicago hits Kelowna stage Sept. 2

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members to play at Prospera Place

  • May. 7, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, and one of the most important, legendary rock bands of the 20th century are coming to Kelowna.

Chicago will grace the Prospera Place stage on Sept. 2, 2018, bringing their signature orchestral rock sound and thick catalogue of chart-topping hits.

With over 40 million albums sold, the band has cranked out hits such as “Make Me Smile”, “Colour My World”, “25 or 6 to 4” and “Saturday In The Park”.

The Grammy-winning group also holds bragging rights to something that very few bands of their era can boast; they’ve stayed together.

In fact, the original four founding members will be entering their 51st consecutive year of touring.

For ticket information, go to ticketmaster.ca

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. union’s petition calls for end to ban on gay men donating blood
Next story
Giant panda family makes its Calgary Zoo debut

Just Posted

Three-vehicle collision shuts down Highway 97B in Salmon Arm

  • 11 hours ago

 

Story of triumph for one Chilliwack youth

  • 11 hours ago

 

Rota and Purdy retire from Dynamiters

 

10th annual Steve Nash Skills Competition

  • 11 hours ago

 

Most Read