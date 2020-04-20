Chevy’s Source for Sports in Kelowna donates face shields to frontline medical workers

Chevy's purchased 350 face shields which they will be donating to the Kelowna General Hospital

The 350 face shields were provided by Bauer. (Contributed)

Chevy’s Source for Sports in Kelowna are continuing to equip the community with protective gear, but this time it’s not for sport.

The popular Kelowna sports store has purchased 350 face shield masks from Bauer, a hockey equipment company, and is donating them to frontline workers at the Kelowna General Hospital.

Chev’s Source for Sports is located at 1876 Cooper Road in Kelowna.

