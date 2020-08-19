Cheslatta Carrier Nation’s intern from India gets a grand farewell

Cheslatta Carrier Nation had a farewell lunch at the Royal Canadian Legion in Burns Lake, for their former Finance and Administration Intern Bhavana Nilangekar who worked with the First Nation for almost a year. Nilangekar, with her work, won over the community in the short span of time, with Chief Corinna Leween herself coming out and expressing how impressed she was with her work. "We want people to know that we welcome interns from outside our communities and it's so good to have them. It is great for us and for them as well, as they get such great exposure here and opportunities later. Like Bhavana, they could end up staying back in Burns Lake," said Leween. Nilangekar is now working as the Director of Finance with the Village of Burns Lake. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

