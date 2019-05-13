‘Chesapeake Shores’ will film in the Parksville Community Park

Parking and traffic will be affected during filming on May 15

Chesapeake Shores crews were on Second Avenue in Qualicum Beach in 2017 filming for season two of the Hallmark Channel series.

Chesapeake Shores Productions will be filming in the Parksville Community Park and along the waterfront walkway on Wednesday, May 15 from early morning until dusk.

Throughout the day crews will be in various locations — on the beach and along the waterfront walkway from the gazebo at the foot of McMillan Street to the labyrinth at Arbutus Point.

Parking will be affected on May 15 to accommodate Chesapeake Shores equipment and trucks:

6 a.m. to noon – Public parking at the foot of McMillan Street will not be available

6 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Public parking lot at the end of Beach Drive near the labyrinth will be unavailable

From 6 p.m., May 14 until 8 p.m., May 15, production equipment and crew parking will be located in the gravel parking lot behind the curling rink as well as the lot to the east of the curling rink.

On May 15, Chesapeake Shores will have traffic controllers on site to assist should there be intermittent traffic delays along Beachside Drive. Parking for the public is available in the gravel lot by the sports field as well as the paved lot to the west of the curling rink. Please note, accessible parking is still available and the waterfront walkway will be open as usual for foot traffic.

The City of Parksville are aware this will be an inconvenience for some; however, they are pleased to be able to accommodate this production in Parksville.

