‘Chesapeake Shores’ to film at Parksville Community Park from May 27 to May 29

Visitors to expect intermittent road detours and traffic control personnel on site on May 28

Cast and crew of the Hallmark Channel series ‘Chesapeake Shores’ as they film at Parksville beach on April 15, 2021. ‘Chesapeake Shores’ will continue to film at Parksville Community Park on Thursday, May 27 until Saturday, May 29. (Mandy Moraes photo)

The Hallmark Channel series Chesapeake Shores will once again film at the Parksville Community Park.

Cast and crew will be on location from Thursday, May 27 until Saturday, May 29.

Filming will take place throughout the park, at the gazebo, along the waterfront walkway and along the Salish Sea Drive near the curling rink.

While setting up and filming, small sections of the parking lot will be coned off on Beachside Drive.

On Friday, May 28, there will be intermittent road detours to allow for filming, and film crews will have traffic control personnel on site with signage posted at the entrance to the park.

The City of Parksville is aware that this may be an inconvenience; however, are pleased to accommodate Chesapeake Shores’ fifth season. The city appreciates the public’s patience as they accommodate film crew requests.

– NEWS Staff, submitted

