Chesapeake Shores begins filming next week

Chesapeake Shores crews have used Second Avenue in Qualicum Beach (pictured here in front of the old chamber of commerce building) for the past two years to double as Chesapeake Shores’ main street. — NEWS file photo

Parksville Qualicum Beach will once again be turned into the east coast of the United States for the spring and summer.

Filming for Chesapeake Shores season three will be starting next week, according to some of the actors.

Andrew Francis, who plays one of the O’Brien children, Connor, tweeted Sunday (April 8) that filming would start in nine days.

Barbara Niven, who plays Megan O’Brien, tweeted Monday that she was getting on a plane to Vancouver Island to start filming for season three.

Oh my gosh, after all the waiting for #ChesapeakeShores S3 I can’t believe I’m actually at the airport waiting to board the plane to Vancouver Island. Thx to all of you #Chessies for making this happen. It’s going to be a great family reunion. See U soon!

â¤ï¸ðŸ˜˜ @hallmarkchannel pic.twitter.com/rin4zUa3yv — Barbara Niven (@BarbaraNiven) April 9, 2018

Chesapeake Shores was given the green light for a third season back in January from the Hallmark Channel network. During the announcement at the Crown Media Family Networks’ TV Critics Association press tour, Hallmark stated the show is one of the network’s most-watched original series.

The TV show centres around Abby O’Brien (Meghan Ory), a divorcee with two children, who returns to her hometown of Chesapeake Shores, Maryland, to be with her family. Chesapeake Shores follows the O’Brien family, which includes five children, their mother (played by Niven) and father (played by Treat Williams) and the matriarch of the O’Brien family (Dianne Ladd).

Parts of the first two seasons were filmed in Parksville Qualicum Beach, with sections of Second Avenue in Qualicum Beach proving a popular filming location.

Producer Matt Drake previously told The NEWS there will be 10 episodes for season three with a summer 2018 premiere.