Cherry Lane Mall food court goes take-out only

Cherry Lane Mall is following the lead of many other food service establishments by closing its food court dining area as they take the necessary precautions against COVID-19.

The food court will remain open but only for take-out.

“We are following the guidelines of B.C. Health in regards to social distancing, and have removed all seating in the food court,” the mall said in a release.

“Our employees have been asked to take the necessary precautions to safeguard their health and the health of the community, including staying home if they have any symptoms of illness or do not feel well.

“Thank you for your understanding, cooperation and support during this difficult time.”

The mall has also altered their opening hours.

The new hours are as follows:

Monday to Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m

