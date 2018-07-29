Chemainus youth honoured for work with War Amps

Darevin Curnow, 8, from Chemainus, was honoured by North Cowichan Mayor Jon Lefebure, pictured, and council for his work with The War Amps at the council meeting on July18. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Darevin Curnow, eight, was recognized as a “Champ” at a council meeting in North Cowichan recently.

Darevin, who is from Chemainus, is a member of the War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) program who volunteers his time to spread important safety messages in the community and across the country.

Darevin lost his foot in an accident with a lawnmower when he was a toddler, and his exceptional recovery and attitude towards his disability led him to be chosen as a safety ambassador for the War Amps Child Amputee program.

Darevin shares his story on a video that has been seen across the country and was played at the council meeting, where he received a Certificate of Recognition.

In the video, Darevin warns about the dangers of getting too close to dangerous things like lawnmowers, and advises anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation to his to “never give up”.

North Cowichan Mayor Jon Lefebure told Darevin that he and council are impressed with the work he is doing to warn others of the daily hazards that can lead to serious injury.

“Your attitude and approach to facing adversity is impressive,” he said.

“You’re doing a great job.”

Coun. Al Siebring said he was delighted to see Darevin on a War Amps commercial during the Grey Cup that went nationwide.

“You’ve gotten all kinds of great publicity for Chemainus and us,” he said.

