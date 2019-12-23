Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary reports impressive success

Lake Cowichan’s Marge Anderson of the B.C. Association of Health Care Auxiliaries installs the new slate of officers for the Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary and also addresses the gathering at the luncheon. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The organization that keeps on giving took some time for its members to enjoy the benefits of their labours.

The Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary was in celebration mode for its annual Christmas luncheon and installation of officers for the coming year at the Chemainus 55+ Activity Centre. It also gave everyone a chance to reflect on another banner year.

Outgoing president Susan Beaubier announced sales at the thrift shop for the fiscal year that ended Nov. 30 surpassed half a million dollars again at $532,078.

She addressed the auxiliary for the final time in her position before turning over the reins to incoming president Diana Lenihan.

“I have found this experience very fulfilling and have learned so much,” noted Beaubier.

She added two points stood out from her time on the auxiliary.

“Through our hard teamwork and generosity, we have earned the tremendous respect of our community and appreciation for the considerable financial donations we make for the benefit of the community and the services we provide,” Beaubier indicated.

In addition, “the social fabric of our auxiliary is key to our success,” she noted. “If our members did not enjoy laughing and working together, and did not experience the support and caring from fellow volunteers and staff during difficult times, we would not be the auxiliary that we are.”

Beaubier summarized the auxiliary’s features as pillars for success. These included: financial contributions for the comfort and care in health facilities and through programs; environmental stewardship by reducing volume in the landfill; providing much-needed economical shopping in a wonderful, respectful and fun environment; providing employment opportunities with four positions; providing opportunity for students, three employed and Candystriper placements; the important social network that supports members; tea service and entertainment at the Chemainus Health Care Centre; and Meals on Wheels service for nourishment and friendly visiting.

“It is an honour and a pleasure to have served you as president and I thank you for your support,” said Beaubier.

“It’s now time for fresh ideas and approaches.”

With that, Lenihan began her term as president and vows to uphold the organization’s high standards.

“I hope each and every one of you realize how valued and appreciated you are,” she said.

Joining Lenihan on the new executive are: Beaubier (past president); Donna McCasky (vice president); Nancy Southern (treasurer); Ian Hardy (secretary); Morna McNair (publicity); Linda Lendrum (staff liaison); Marianne Rachwalski (membership); and Dawne Grant (personnel committee chair).

Marge Anderson from Lake Cowichan of the B.C. Association of Health Care Auxiliaries was there to install the executive members.

“Installation is a time to challenge the executive members and lead the organization,” Anderson said.

“Being a leader is not always easy, but it sure helps when everyone in the organization is working together as a team and I see so much of that in this auxiliary.”

Members reaching milestones of service were presented with pins.

Those receiving 10-year pins were: Helen Fowler, Louise Gallie, Pat Olinger, Claudia Hurst and Dena Van Barneveld.

The 15-year pin class included: Maria Antilla, Charlene Booth, Shirley Cobb, Carol Crowder, Violet Grasa, Joyce Gronlund, Mickie Holt, Lee Horbarty, Ellen Johansen, Aileen Roe, Betty Warmenhoven and Irmgard Zawadiuk.

Peggy Cavanaugh and Joan Rasmussen were presented with 20-year-pins.

Joan Allester, who was unable to attend, and Vi Chang were honoured with 30-year-pins and life memberships.

The number of life memberships within the auxiliary was thus extended by two from 12 to 14.