Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary extends thrift shop closure

The Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary’s Thrift Shop will remain closed until at least early February.

The Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary decided to close the shop on Dec. 5 due to COVID-19 concerns and pledged to review the situation by Jan. 14.

The executive held a Zoom meeting Tuesday to discuss a possible re-opening.

“After much discussion, it was decided that we would not re-open at this time,” noted president Diana Lenihan.

Reasons cited for continuing the closure were: the increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in our area; the new variant of the virus that is more contagious; and Dr. Bonnie Henry’s extension of restrictions until Feb. 5 in order to cover two incubation periods from the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

“By continuing to stay closed at this time, we are committed to keeping our volunteers, staff, customers and community safe,” added Lenihan.

No date in early February was set for the executive to revisit its position regarding re-opening, but likely after Feb. 5 depending on what provincial health orders are at the time.

Ladysmith Chronicle

The closure of the Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop has been extended until at least early February. (Photo by Don Bodger)