Chef Stephan Schulz creates challenge to support local restaurants

Schulz encourages people to try out and promote a new restaurant of their choice

Well-renowned chef Stephan Schulz is showing some love to the local restaurant industry.

Shulz has put together a challenge for Canadians called 1000 restaurants, which encourages the community to try and promote a new restaurant in their community.

“I had received a phone call the other day from a chef friend in Kelowna, B.C. He asked me if I could put a small video together to show some love to the local restaurant industry in Canada,” said Schulz.”

“As everybody is quite aware, the restaurant industry needs your help now in order to survive.”

Chef Schulz would like everybody to seek out a restaurant in your area that you have not visited before and place an order. Then, once you are enjoying your meal in isolation, message Schulz on Instagram and hashtag #ChefSchulz1000 or #LocalRestaurant1000.

