Chef claims $1-million with lottery ticket purchased in Ladysmith

A Vancouver woman is $1-million richer after purchasing a winning Lotto Max Maxmillion lottery ticket at a Ladysmith gas station last month.

Stephanie Noel, who is employed as a chef, celebrated her birthday last week and plans to use part of her winnings to hold a fitting celebration with her friends.

“I’ve rented a mansion overlooking the ocean on the Sunshine Coast and all my friends will be there,” said Noel. “The champagne is already on ice.”

Noel purchased the winning ticket at the Ivy Green Husky gas station while visiting Ladysmith, but didn’t check the ticket for nearly a month.

“I was at the London Drugs on Hastings Street buying cat food and decided to check my tickets,” she said.

That’s when she realized that all seven numbers were a match.

“I remained calm but I was also very excited and didn’t know what was going on. It’s awesome.”

Noel plans to pay off her car and then look at investing in real estate, but for right now.

“Travel, I love to travel. I want to go to Mexico and have my friends come and visit me there,” she said adding, “It will make for an easier retirement.”