Cheer on Francis Sache of Chilliwack before he heads to the Worlds

A plowing display during the Chilliwack Fair will also have a book of congratulations for Sache

Francis Sache, 35, of Chilliwack practises on his plow in Rosedale for the World Ploughing Championships in September. (David Schmidt photo)

Chilliwack plowing champ Francis Sache, 35, of Rosedale is heading to the 2018 World Ploughing Championships in Germany on Sept. 1 and 2.

To prepare, Sache was honing his reversible plowing skills at a practice session in Rosedale last week on McGrath Road.

“I just love the experience of it,” Sache told the Progress last year. “It’s a hobby I love.”

Anyone wishing to cheer on the local plowman can look for the Chilliwack Plowing Society display on the Atchelitz Threshermen’s Association grounds at the Chilliwack Fair on Aug 10-12.

Under the “Congratulations!” sign near the plowing memorabilia will be a book of good wishes for Francis Sache that supporters can sign, said his aunt Linda Sache.

Photos at the Atchelitz display this weekend will depict old plowing matches and equipment, as well as some history of the CPS, and what judges look for in a Plowing 101 approach.

“Please come out to celebrate and show some community support for Francis,” Linda said. They can also offer a donation to offset travel costs, which were covered in past years, but not this time.

The last time Sache competed at the Worlds was in Austria in 2008, and he’s been competing for more than a dozen years.

Linda’s husband, Jim Sache, is the Canadian rep at the World Ploughing Organization, so they will be flying to Germany in the fall to see Francis compete against some of the 60 other contenders from 30 countries in the 65th annual competition.

“It’s not very often someone from B.C. goes to the world match,” Jim said. “It’s quite an honour. If he gets into the top 10 he will have done great.”

Last year, Sache won the Canadian nationals, but they are at the same time as the Worlds this year, so he won’t be competing nationally. And the BC Plowing competition was cancelled last spring due to rain and excessively wet fields so Sache took the chance to get some practise in now, before the Worlds match.

Team Canada 2018 consists of Francis Sache, B.C. Reversible Champion and Eric Ferguson, Ontario Conventional Champion, plus the coach, Greg Timbers.Canada medalled in last year’s Worlds held in Kenya, a first in 41 years.

@CHWKjourno