Checkpoint at Bella Coola Valley shifts to informational purposes only

To date, Bella Coola has had no confirmed cases of COVID-19. (Bella Coola Valley-Nuxalk Nation Coordinated Information Bulletin Facebook)

Permits are no longer required for visitors wanting to enter the Bella Coola Valley.

The Nuxalk Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) stopped issuing travel permits as of July 1, 2020.

The 24-hour checkpoint at Kettle Pond on Highway 20 is for informational purposes only.

“We felt things were improving in the province,” said EOC co-director Terry Webber. “Although permits are not required checkpoints are still taking information and monitoring who is coming in and going.”

Most accommodations and tourism opportunities remain closed in the Bella Coola Valley.

“Even the local parks are closed, Tweedsmuir Park is closed,” Webber added.

“Even the question on BC Ferries’ opportunities to pass through I tell them BC Ferries only comes and goes once per week as they are running on their winter schedule.”

An American who recently tried to enter the Bella Coola Valley decided to turn around after Webber said he gave him the lowdown on what might happen if he came into the valley.

An exposure to COVID-19 would be devastating for the small remote community, Nuxalk leadership have said since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.

As well as providing information to motorists, the EOC is also monitoring the community’s inlet traffic.

The months of July and August are prime fishing time for locals and tourists both in the rivers and ocean.

“They’re working 12 hours a day monitoring who comes into the wharf and comes into town,” Webber said noting Americans are trying to come up through the inlet.

He said while there are restrictions on commercial fisherman, they do not apply to recreational fishers.

“It’s costing the Nation a bit of money but the way I see it it’s worth the investment to keep everyone safe in the valley; even just keeping one American away is definitely worth it.”

