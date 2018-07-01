Check your Lotto 6/49 ticket: you could be a millionaire

33 Years Ago (1985): A projected drop in enrollment for nearly all 100 Mile House area schools resulted in the transfer of several teachers, said Martin Hamm, School District 27's director of education at the time. Forest Grove Elementary, Mile 108 Elementary, Horse Lake Elementary and Ogden Senior Secondary School all lost one full-time teacher while Buffalo Creek Elementary School lost one part-time kindergarten teacher. Enrollment in the kindergarten class at the latter was expected to decline to eight from 15.