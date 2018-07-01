Check your Lotto 6/49 ticket: you could be a millionaire

Ticket was purchased in Richmond, B.C., Saturday night

  • Jul. 1, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  News

One lucky person is about to be $7 million richer after a 6/49 Lotto ticket was purchased in Richmond Saturday night.

The ticket matched all six numbers from across Canada to win the $7 million prize.

Winners have up to 52 weeks to claim their prize.

