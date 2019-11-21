Check on elderly neighbours as Metro Vancouver transit shutdown looms: care providers

Three-day lockout by bus operators is imminent if an agreement is not reached between Unifor and Coast Mountain

People in Metro Vancouver are being asked to check on their elderly neighbours should the impending transit strike shut the system down next week.

That’s the word from B.C. Care Providers Association vice-president of public affairs Mike Klassen ahead of a three-day lockout planned by bus drivers from Nov. 27-29.

“It can just be as easy as calling them or knocking on the door or leaving them a note,” Klassen told Black Press Media by phone.

The association said its members, who provide care for around 11,000 people each year, are busy making arrangements for the shutdown, which would halt bus and SeaBus service for three days next week.

At issue in the Metro Vancouver transit strike is break time and a $150 million gap between the wages offered by the Coast Mountain Bus Company and ones request by the bus worker’s union.

Talks broke down last week and have not resumed as of Thursday morning. In an email, TransLink spokesperson Ben Murphy said Unifor, which represents 5,000 transit workers, has refused mediation on three separate occasions.

Klassen said the impact of a three-day shutdown on seniors needing home support workers could be significant.

“For some employers, up to 40 per cent of home support workers do use the transit system to meet with clients,” he said.

“That is a real risk as to what would happen once we start the job action take place next week.”

Klassen said TransLink has been communicating with the association, but the transit agency’s spokesperson has acknowledged there’s not much they can do to mitigate the effects of a full walkout.

Klassen said that for a short term strike, care providers have options, but if it drags on those could become prohibitively expensive.

“When we had some major weather activity a couple of years ago, and the buses were not running in some parts, it required hiring cars and drivers to be able to get people around,” he said.

“Those are the kinds of things you can do in the short term, but if it goes on for the longterm, there’s a real risk someone could be sitting at home not getting the services they need.

HandyDart, which is not affected by the strike, is an option for some seniors, but is only available to those who meet the criteria of physical, sensory, or cognitive disabilities.

SkyTrain and Canada Line are not affected by the Unifor lockout, but SkyTrain workers are set for their mediated talks in the coming days.

