Chase RCMP summoned twice within hour for man who was cold

Both ambulance and police respond to call regarding resident suffering from cold

Chase RCMP, ambulance summoned for man who said he accidentally locked himself out of residence and was cold. (Black Press file photo)

Chase RCMP were called twice within an hour to a residence in Chase in response to a man who was cold.

The incidents occurred on Christmas Eve Day, the first about 3:40 p.m.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy said police were asked to assist the ambulance on Brooke Drive. Paramedics advised they were called for a 49-year-old man who was locked outside and was cold. He was checked by paramedics and medically cleared.

“Apparently he had nowhere to go, so he decided to wait in the driveway for his friends to return,” Kennedy said.

At 4:22 pm, Chase RCMP received a second call regarding the same man. A neighbour reported that the man was badgering him and his wife – asking them to let him in because he was cold.

This time police learned the man had been kicked out, rather than being accidentally locked out as he had initially told police. He phoned a family member, who agreed to pick him up. He was provided with an emergency blanket for his wait.

Theft and recovery of excavator

In a separate incident last month, Sgt. Barry Kennedy said Chase RCMP were advised about 1 p.m. on Dec. 13 that a Caterpillar mini-excavator had just been stolen from a worksite near Chase.

The complainant told police he saw the machine on a flat-bed trailer that was being towed by a white Ford F350 truck. The vehicle was headed west toward Kamloops.

Police responded from both the Chase and Kamloops detachments in an attempt to intercept the vehicle.

Kennedy said police spent several hours searching on rural roads in the Pritchard area. Eventually, a member of the public spotted the excavator, abandoned, on a 4×4 trail. The trailer was later located near Pinantan Lake, also abandoned.

A suspect was identified and detained for questioning, and the theft is still under investigation.

Read more: Sicamous RCMP believe woman killed by hit and run

Read more: Shuswap residents asked to support people struggling by joining Coldest Night of Year

newsroom@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm Observer