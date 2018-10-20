Chase election results are in for mayor, councillor positions

The unofficial counts for 2018 municipal elections in B.C. are in, showing a new mayor for the village of Chase along with two new councillors.

Rod Crowe has been elected as the new Mayor of Chase, with the unnoficial count showing the race was an extremely tight one with Crowe winning by a mere 11 votes over fellow candidate David Lepsoe.

On council, incumbents Ali Maki and Steven Scott will be joined by new councillors Alison Lauzon and Fred Torbohm.

Election results released tonight are considered unnoficial and the official results will be released On Tuesday, Oct. 23. Current results can be found by visitng bc.localelections.ca.