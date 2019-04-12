Charities get their annual payout from Chances Chilliwack

Knight Road Legacy Assocation received $641,444 recently, as its share of gaming revenue for 2018 from Chances Chilliwack. (Submitted)

Knight Road Legacy Association (KRLA) received its annual payout of $641,444, as its share of gaming revenue for 2018 from Chances Chilliwack.

The original agreement between the two parties, which secured trailing payments every year, was signed in 2012. Since that time KRLA has been on the receiving end of more than $2.7 million from Chances Chilliwack.

The annual cheque is based on the facility’s performance for the year and the agreement stipulated it would continue for the first 20 years of operations at the site.

Last year, the members of KRLA received $608,691.

“Supporting an important organization such as the KRLA allows us to make a significant contribution to the Chilliwack community and all the remarkable charities and non-profit groups that are a part of it,” said Shawn Duncan, regional general manager at Chances Chilliwack.

There are 49 charities that belong to the KRLA, who were the original owners and operators of Chilliwack Bingo:

#147 Airwolf Air Cadets

1725 Royal Canadian Military Army Cadets

Alano Club of Chilliwack

Ann Davis Transition Society

Big Brothers Big Sisters Upper Fraser Valley

Chilliwack & District Agricultural Society

Chilliwack Academy of Music

Chilliwack Community Arts Council

Chilliwack Community Band

Chilliwack Community Services

Chilliwack District Seniors Resource Society

Chilliwack Elks Lodge #48 BPO

Chilliwack Family YMCA

Chilliwack Flight Festival Society

Chilliwack Hospice Society

Chilliwack Hospital Auxiliary

Chilliwack Knights of Columbus

Chilliwack Minor Baseball

Chilliwack Minor Fastpitch

Chilliwack Minor Football

Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse

Chilliwack Museum & Historical Society

Cultus Lake Community School

Cultus Lake-Chilliwack Stingrays Swim Club

Fraser Valley Brain Injury Association

Fraser Valley Junior Football

Fraser Valley Shriner Club #11

Greater Vancouver Ski Patrol

Harrison Festival Society

Hobby Hill Preschool

Kiwanis Club of Chilliwack

Kiwanis Club of Sardis

Lions Stellar J

Mount Cheam Lions

Optimist Club of Chilliwack

Rotary Club Chilliwack Fraser

Rotary Club Mt. Cheam

Royal Canadian Legion BR#280

Royal Canadian Legion BR#4

Royal Canadian Legion BR#4 LA

St. John Ambulance

Sardis Elementary PAC

Sardis Fliers Speed Skating

Soroptimist International of Chilliwack

Spartan Swim Club

Track & Field

Vancouver Adapted Music

Vedder Elementary PAC

Watson Elementary PAC

