Charities get their annual payout from Chances Chilliwack

Knight Road Legacy Association (KRLA) received its annual payout of $641,444, as its share of gaming revenue for 2018 from Chances Chilliwack.
The original agreement between the two parties, which secured trailing payments every year, was signed in 2012. Since that time KRLA has been on the receiving end of more than $2.7 million from Chances Chilliwack.
The annual cheque is based on the facility’s performance for the year and the agreement stipulated it would continue for the first 20 years of operations at the site.
Last year, the members of KRLA received $608,691.
“Supporting an important organization such as the KRLA allows us to make a significant contribution to the Chilliwack community and all the remarkable charities and non-profit groups that are a part of it,” said Shawn Duncan, regional general manager at Chances Chilliwack.
There are 49 charities that belong to the KRLA, who were the original owners and operators of Chilliwack Bingo:
#147 Airwolf Air Cadets
1725 Royal Canadian Military Army Cadets
Alano Club of Chilliwack
Ann Davis Transition Society
Big Brothers Big Sisters Upper Fraser Valley
Chilliwack & District Agricultural Society
Chilliwack Academy of Music
Chilliwack Community Arts Council
Chilliwack Community Band
Chilliwack Community Services
Chilliwack District Seniors Resource Society
Chilliwack Elks Lodge #48 BPO
Chilliwack Family YMCA
Chilliwack Flight Festival Society
Chilliwack Hospice Society
Chilliwack Hospital Auxiliary
Chilliwack Knights of Columbus
Chilliwack Minor Baseball
Chilliwack Minor Fastpitch
Chilliwack Minor Football
Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse
Chilliwack Museum & Historical Society
Cultus Lake Community School
Cultus Lake-Chilliwack Stingrays Swim Club
Fraser Valley Brain Injury Association
Fraser Valley Junior Football
Fraser Valley Shriner Club #11
Greater Vancouver Ski Patrol
Harrison Festival Society
Hobby Hill Preschool
Kiwanis Club of Chilliwack
Kiwanis Club of Sardis
Lions Stellar J
Mount Cheam Lions
Optimist Club of Chilliwack
Rotary Club Chilliwack Fraser
Rotary Club Mt. Cheam
Royal Canadian Legion BR#280
Royal Canadian Legion BR#4
Royal Canadian Legion BR#4 LA
St. John Ambulance
Sardis Elementary PAC
Sardis Fliers Speed Skating
Soroptimist International of Chilliwack
Spartan Swim Club
Track & Field
Vancouver Adapted Music
Vedder Elementary PAC
Watson Elementary PAC
