Charitable bikers make pit stop in Clearwater

The 10th annual Military Police National Motorcycle Relay stopped in Clearwater for a break from the road where the group was treated to lunch and received a cheque presentation by the local Legion. Pictured: Military Police riders pose with Clearwater Legion members as well as town Councillor Barry Banford.

By Jaime Polmateer

The 10th annual Military Police National Motorcycle Relay made its way through town recently, where riders were hosted by members of the Clearwater Royal Canadian Legion Branch #259.

The relay is in support of the Military Police Fund for Blind Children, which helps children suffering visual impairments.

“It’s good feelings and good vibes when we’re here; when we come here we know we’re welcome. It’s a good break for us, we’re on our last leg of the ride through B.C.,” said Yves Ouellet, Team BC coordinator for the 2018 ride, before making a presentation of thanks to the Legion.

“It’s relaxing to be here and have a small little break. So on behalf of the riders, I’d like to give you this anniversary plaque to the Legion for all you do for us.”

Following Ouellet’s plaque offering, Clearwater Legion president, Calvin Lutz, presented the charitable bikers with a cheque donation of $250 to go toward the cause.

“On behalf of the Legion, we really appreciate the work you do raising funds for blind children and it’s just a pleasure to have you here,” said Lutz.

Since 2009, Legions across the country, and in British Columbia particularly, have helped play an important part in helping the Military Police National Motorcycle Relay raise more than $600,000 for the Military Police Fund for Blind Children.

The 2018 ride took on more of a family feel, with several spouses and children of riders going along for the ride.

This has become more common place for the Military Police National Motorcycle Relay, as it adds more energy to the event and broaden’s the initiative’s ability to reach a more diverse demographic, according to the organization.