Charges pending after Alberta man struck and killed by flat deck truck north of Revelstoke

The 35 year-old man from Alberta was hit by a flat deck truck 90km north of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23

Charges are pending against the driver of a commercial vehicle after a 35 year-old man from Alberta was struck and killed 90 km north of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23.

The Revelstoke RCMP received word of the incident around 3 p.m. on April 28.

According to a media release the male pedestrian was standing alongside his pickup truck and camper when he was hit by a flat deck truck.

The British Columbia Ambulance Service (BCAS) dispatched a helicopter to the location. Upon arrival of the BCAS helicopter the 35 year-old man was pronounced dead.

The Revelstoke RCMP and a member of the Trans-Canada East Traffic Services (TCEST) attended to the scene.

The RCMP Traffic Analyst is examining the scene.

TCEST has conduct of the investigation.

