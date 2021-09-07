Charges not expected following theft of tools from construction site: Salmon Arm RCMP

More than $15,000-worth of tools were reunited with their owner following a reported theft from a local construction site.

Salmon Arm RCMP received and responded to a call about the theft early Thursday morning, Sept. 2. Investigating officers were provided a detailed list of what was stolen, and were able to locate video from a nearby residence. The video showed a vehicle the officers recognized, a green Suzuki SUV. The officers then went to another residence where they located the suspect vehicle. The officers talked to the resident there and located all of the missing tools in a shed on the property.

“While charges are not expected in this case, police were very happy to get the workers back their tools so they could get back to work,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West.

Salmon Arm Observer