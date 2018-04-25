Andrea DeMeer

Charges may be laid after starter pistol seized at school

Princeton RCMP and school district continue to investigate

Charges may be laid following the seizure of a replica handgun at Princeton Secondary School.

RCMP Const. Chad Parsons said police are still investigating the incident, which occurred Monday when a student produced a starter pistol and showed it to his friends.

Imitation firearms can be prohibited under the Criminal Code, said Parsons.

“Charges could be possible in a case like this.”

Parsons said while replica firearms and starter pistols normally have safety features like plugged barrels and bright orange hand grips, this imitation was painted black.

“This one was modified…This firearm that we seized yesterday, it would be very hard to determine [whether or not it was real.]”

Parsons said a replica weapon has the potential to intimidate or frighten others, and also puts the person possessing it at risk.

Had the school been placed in lock down and RCMP arrived “that person could potentially be in a very dangerous situation and [it could] put the members in a very hard place to make a hard call.”

School administrators confiscated the pistol without incident.

The school community was shaken, said principal Patrick Kaiser.

“Of course. It’s only natural when something like this happens, and given what’s happened in the world in the last six months.”

