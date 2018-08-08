Charges laid in Vanderhoof hotel homicide

A 24-year-old woman from Spirit River, Alta. has been arrested in connection with the death of a 59-year-old Vanderhoof man that occurred at a Vanderhoof hotel - the Hillview Motel - in May.

Vanderhoof RCMP were called to the Hillview Motel around 8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 16 and discovered a deceased man. Nearly three months later, charges in connection with the suspicious death have been laid. (Photo/Colin Macgillivray)

A 24-year-old woman from Spirit River, Alta. has been arrested in connection with the death of a 59-year-old Vanderhoof man that occurred at a Vanderhoof hotel — the Hillview Motel — in May.

On May 16, 2018, Vanderhoof RCMP were called to the Hillview Motel. Upon arriving, police discovered the 59-year-old Vanderhoof man deceased.

The death was declared suspicious and the North District Major Crime Unit were called to investigate.

According to a release issued by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a woman was arrested in Spirit River on Aug. 2 in connection with the death in Vanderhoof.

Allie Leslie has been charged with second degree murder. She remains in custody and will be appearing in court on Aug. 13, 2018, in Prince George.

Per the release, no further information is being made available at this time, but the RCMP can confirm that both the victim and accused were known to one another.

Police are currently asking anyone who has any further information about this investigation to contact the Vanderhoof RCMP Detachment at 250-567-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.