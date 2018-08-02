Charges laid in drug trafficking investigation

Three were arrested at a home on Central Avenue on Tuesday.

Grand Forks RCMP arrested three people and seized numerous weapons and drugs earlier this week in what police describe as a major ongoing drug trafficking investigation. There is an active warrant for the arrest of a fourth person allegedly involved, also on drugs and weapons charges.

In a release issued Thursday afternoon, RCMP advised that Cecile Fiolleau, 65, Terrance Fiolleau, 45, Zachary Jerace, 22, and Teresa Wallace, 33 have been charged with numerous drug and weapons offences after a search warrant executed on Tuesday, July 31.

The four have been charged with possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and butyryl fentanyl for the purposes of trafficking, as well as possession of prohibited firearms and weapons.

RCMP executed the search warrant at a home on Central Avenue on Tuesday with support from Castlegar RCMP. The search was the product of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking, RCMP said.

Terrance Fiolleau, Zachary Jerace and Teresa Wallace were arrested at the residence and released on a promise to appear. They will appear in court in Grand Forks Oct. 16.

There is a warrant out for the arrest of Cecile Fiolleau. She is described as Caucasian, 165 cm, 63 kgs, with brown hair. A photo is currently unavailable.

All four are residents of Grand Forks and known to police, RCMP said.

“The search resulted in the seizure of 133 grams of methamphetamine/fentanyl, 77.6 g of fentanyl, a .38-calibre revolver, a .22-calibre rifle, a SKS style rifle with bayonet and two conducted energy weapons. Also seized were a quantity of ammunition and a large amount of currency,” according to the RCMP.

Anyone who has any information about this investigation or has any information about the whereabouts of Cecile Fiolleau is asked to contact the Grand Forks RCMP Detachment at 250-442-8288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.