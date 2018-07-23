Mounties are investigating a crime scene that spans nearly an entire shopping complex in West Kelowna. (IMAGE CREDIT: KATHY MICHAELS)

Charges laid in connection to West Kelowna murder

The name of the woman who was killed has not been released.

By Cheryl Wierda

Charges have now been laid in connection to Sunday’s murder in West Kelowna.

Court records indicate that Tejwant Danjou, who is in his late 60s, has been charged with murder.

The name of the woman who was killed has not been released.

Police were called to a hotel in the 3400-block of Carrington Road in West Kelowna shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Sunday after a report of a woman in need of assistance.

“On attendance, police located a deceased woman. A man was arrested a short distance from the hotel and is in police custody,” said Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau, in a press release.

“It is believed that the man and woman were known to each other and are from the Lower Mainland. Police are continuing their investigation and some area businesses have been impacted as police continue to search for evidence.”

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit have taken conduct of the investigation and no further information is available at this time.

