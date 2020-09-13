Charges laid in Abbotsford incident that ended with police shooting suspect

Man shot by police is expected to survive, officer released from hospital

Charges have been laid against two people in connection with Friday’s incident that concluded with an Abbotsford police officer shooting a man near Cabela’s.

The man who was shot remains in hospital but is expected to survive, police say. The officer has since been released from hospital.

Police say the officer shot the man after being pepper-sprayed and assaulted. They had been called to the area after a report of a theft.

Police say Andrew Edmunds and John Moon have been charged with theft, disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon. Moon, who was the man shot, was charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The incident is also being investigated by the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO), which probes incidents that result in the death or serious injury involving a police officer.

Anyone who saw or recorded the shooting is asked to contact the IIO Witness Line toll free at 1-855-446-8477 or through a contact form at iiobc.ca.

