Charges laid against two suspects in pre-Christmas home invasion

An 88-year-old woman was hospitalized after being bear-sprayed in the face Dec. 18, 2020

Charges have been sworn against two men alleged to have been involved in a Smithers home invasion on Dec. 18, 2020 that sent an 88-year-old woman to hospital.

Eugene Tom and Clinton Brown are both charged with break and enter and assault with a weapon related offences. More details are expected this afternoon.

When officers arrived at the home at approximately 2:30 a.m. Dec. 18, they found the woman in distress from being bear-sprayed in the face.

“The woman was coughing and suffering from mouth irritation as a result of the spray being used and taken to hospital for medical treatment,” a Dec. 21 press release stated.

Smithers Sgt. Kevin Christensen said a first suspect was booked on Dec 31 and the file was sent to the BC Prosecution service.

MORE TO COME.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by the scruff after chickens attacked

editor@interior-news.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Smithers Interior News