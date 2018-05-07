Charges in case of Surrey man shot dead in front of his wife in 2011

Mandir Kajla, 30, was gunned down after fender-bender crash in Newton

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has announced a charge in connection with the 2011 shooting death of Mandir Kajla in Surrey.

Kajla, 30, was shot dead in front of his wife in Newton on a Wednesday evening seven years ago.

The Surrey man was gunned down when he got out of the couple’s Lexus to confront another driver following a minor late-night fender-bender in the 6900-block of 128th Street, just after 11 p.m. on April 27, 2011. A white SUV was seen driving away at a high rate of speed, in an erratic manner, police said at the time.

More to come on this story