Corporal Frank Jang, spokesman for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Charges in case of Surrey man shot dead in front of his wife in 2011

Mandir Kajla, 30, was gunned down after fender-bender crash in Newton

  • May. 7, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has announced a charge in connection with the 2011 shooting death of Mandir Kajla in Surrey.

Kajla, 30, was shot dead in front of his wife in Newton on a Wednesday evening seven years ago.

The Surrey man was gunned down when he got out of the couple’s Lexus to confront another driver following a minor late-night fender-bender in the 6900-block of 128th Street, just after 11 p.m. on April 27, 2011. A white SUV was seen driving away at a high rate of speed, in an erratic manner, police said at the time.

More to come on this story

