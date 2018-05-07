Charges in case of Surrey man shot dead in front of his wife in 2011

Manbir Kajla, 30, was gunned down after fender-bender crash

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has announced charges in connection with the 2011 shooting death of Manbir Kajla in Surrey.

Kajla, 30, was shot dead in front of his wife in Newton on a Wednesday evening seven years ago.

The Surrey man was gunned down when he got out of the couple’s Lexus to confront another driver following a minor late-night fender-bender in the 6900-block of 128th Street, just after 11 p.m. on April 27, 2011. A white SUV was seen driving away at a high rate of speed, in an erratic manner, police said at the time.

Samandeep Gill, 30, is charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

