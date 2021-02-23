Charges considered against Abbotsford cop for dog-bite arrest resulting in serious injuries

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) (File Photo). B.C.’s IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of police, and investigates all officer-related incidents resulting in serious harm or death.

An Abbotsford cop may face charges in relation to an arrest which left a man with serious dog-bite injuries.

On Feb. 22, B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, released a report which said there are reasonable grounds to believe the officer may have committed offences in relation to using a police-service dog.

Abbotsford police responded to a complaint of a man barricading himself with a child in a residence on the 2000-block of Center Street on the morning of July 12, 2020. The Integrated Police Dog Service was used to take the man into custody, resulting in serious but not life-threatening injuries from dog bite injuries.

After the IIO investigation, the Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald, reviewed the evidence and forwarded the report to BC Prosecution Service to consider charges. The IIO will not be making any further comment on the case.

In order for charges to be approved, prosecutors must be satisfied of a substantial likelihood of conviction, and that moving forward is in the public interest.

