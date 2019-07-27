Charged with assault in Princeton, man released on bail

A former Princeton man charged with assault was released from Okanagan Correctional Centre July 12.

A former Princeton man charged with assault was released from Okanagan Correctional Centre July 12.

Kevin Lynch, 48, is charged in relation to an assault that occurred here in May. He was placed under numerous conditions including electronic surveillance and a banishment from the community.

He had been incarcerated since his arrest nearly two months ago.

Lynch is to appear in court again August 8.

In 2017 Lynch pleaded guilty in Penticton court to criminal harassment. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison, less time served, following a campaign of harassment and death threats towards his former partner and her friends, who lived in Princeton.

At the time he had previous convictions for uttering threats and mischief.

He was was also banned from Princeton, under probation conditions, for three years.