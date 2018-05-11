Changing temperatures may result in localized flooding, says City

Those concerned about flooding are encouraged to utilize the self-fill sandbagging station

With warmer temperatures on the horizon and no precipitation expected through the weekend, the City of Fernie is warning residents that localized flooding in low lying areas may occur.

As spring freshet continues, the City of Fernie has implemented protocols under their Flood Preparedness Plan, read a release on May 11.

The release further explained that City crews have been monitoring the creek and river levels daily. Recent cooler temperatures over the last few days and lower-than-expected precipitation has led to river and stream levels dropping slightly in the area.

“This weekend’s forecast is calling for warmer temperatures during the day with no precipitation expected. Changing conditions may result in localized flooding in low lying areas,” read the release.

“We remind residents to be prepared and cautious of high, fast-moving water. Residents are encouraged to have a Flood Preparedness Plan. If you are concerned about flooding around your home, the city has self-fill sandbagging station at the Public Works Yard on Railway Avenue.”