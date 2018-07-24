Changes to recycling at the Cache Creek Transfer Station start this week

Residents will have to change to a six stream recycling program with strict guidelines.

Six stream recycling is coming to the Cache Creek Transfer Station this week, as the TNRD makes changes to its recycling program to conform to new guidelines. Photo: Cariboo Regional District.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) is rolling out changes to its solid waste facilities beginning this week and continuing through the summer. The changes are related to the disposal of recyclables, which will have to be separated into six different categories at all solid-waste facilities in the TNRD.

The first TNRD waste facilities to see changes to accommodate source separation of recyclables are the Cache Creek Transfer Station, the Louis Creek Eco-Depot, and the Lower Nicola Eco-Depot.

Residents visiting these sites will be asked to separate their recyclables and dispose of them in appropriate bins.

The six categories are:

1. Paper and cardboard

2. Containers (plastic, metal, and paper)

3. Plastic bags and overwrap

4. White foam packaging

5. Coloured foam packaging

6. Glass bottles and jars

The changes are a result of the agreement the TNRD has entered into with the provincial stewardship program Recycle BC. The program is responsible for the recycling of residential packaging and printed paper throughout B.C. and shifts the cost of recycling away from taxpayers and back onto producers.

To conform to Recycle BC’s standards, all TNRD solid waste facilities must move to source-separated recycling. It also means that the recycling facilities in Ashcroft and Cache Creek will be closing as of September 2018.

For more information go to www.tnrd.ca.

