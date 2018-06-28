Changes to Barriere community curbside recycling collection in effect July 16

The District of Barriere advises that as previously announced by the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD), the recycling program it offers is changing. The change to the recycling program is in response to the TNRD entering into an agreement with the Provincial stewardship program Recycle BC, which is responsible for the recycling of residential packaging and printed paper throughout British Columbia. This change impacts District of Barriere residential curbside collection customers as the TNRD can only accept sorted, allowable recyclables at no charge that are mandated by Recycle BC within its contract.

Beginning the week of July 16, residential customers are being asked to separate the two categories that Recycle BC permits Municipal haulers to accept curbside, instead of mixing the items into the one bag. There are some small changes as to exactly WHAT is permitted and what is now NOT permitted. For example, hard and soft cover books are no longer accepted under the provincial stewardship program. In addition, plastic toys, metal hardware, chip bags and biodegradable items are also not recyclable under the program. However, colored and white foam packaging is now recyclable, but only at the Eco-Depot much like glass and plastic film is currently.

The two categories that Municipal Haulers can collect curbside are “Containers” and “Paper”. Some specific examples of acceptable items that these categories contain are:

CONTAINERS: (empty and rinsed)

• Plastic bottles, jars and jugs

• Plastic trays

• Plastic garden pots and seedling trays

• Caps, tops, lids and pumps,

• Plastic or paper take-out cups, bowls and lids,

• Soup and Milk cartons,

• Metal cans,

• Aerosol cans (empty),

• Foil wrap and take-out containers

PAPER: (clean and dry)

• Newspaper, inserts and flyers,

• Magazines, catalogues, phone books,

• Boxboard boxes like cereal boxes,

• Moulded paper,

• Household paper,

• Envelopes,

• Paper bags, and

• Shredded paper (contain in paper bag or box first)

This means residents will now have two blue bags each containing items of one of each of these two categories. One bag for “Container” items and another for “Paper” items. The District says that in order to avoid costing taxpayers the funds that would be necessary to purchase a different collection truck, these two bagged categories will be picked up on an alternating week schedule on the residential customer’s regular scheduled garbage day.

For example, if Jane Doe’s garbage day is Thursday, along with her regular household garbage, she will place ONLY her “Paper” category items in a blue bag(s) curbside for collection on Thursday, July 19, and then place ONLY her “Container” category items in a blue bag(s) curbside for collection on the following Thursday (July 26).

A handy information card displaying a color-coded calendar will be included in the next utility billing mail-out from the District of Barriere for easy reference of the alternating week schedule and a reminder of what items are permitted.

The District say they will also be sending information on other recycling changes that will impact commercial, industrial and institutional customers, directly.

For questions relating to this change taking effect as of July 16, 2018, please contact the District of Barriere office at (250) 672-9751, or by email to: tbuchanan@barriere.ca .