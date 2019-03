The City of Salmon Arm is being asked to move dog prohibition period along the foreshore trail so that it begins May 1 and ends June 30. (File photo)

A proposed bylaw amendment will adjust the period dogs are prohibited from Salmon Arm’s foreshore trail to be more in sync with bird nesting season.

Currently, dogs are not allowed to use the main Salmon Arm Foreshore Raven Trail between April 15 and June 15 of each year. It has been recommended to the city by naturalists Ted Hillary and Ed McDonald, and biologist Di Witnar, that the prohibition be moved two weeks ahead to “better match the peak nesting period, based on field observations.”

If the amendment is approved, the prohibition period would be May 1 to June 30.

Earlier this month, the city received an update on use of the foreshore trail and compliance by dog owners who, when using the trail in the non-prohibition period, are required to have their dogs on a leash. Of the 120 dogs observed on the trail between June 21 and Aug. 28, 2018, 26 were found to not be in compliance – 12 were off leash while 14 were on leashes longer than two metres.

A March 15 city staff report to council notes the trail is monitored by a dog control officer every day he is on duty, up to three times a day.

“It has yet to be determined if this level of service can be maintained through the summer season but parks and the foreshore trail remain high priority,” states the report.

Issues of non-compliance on the foreshore trail can be reported to the city at 250-833-8492. For information or general trail issues, email trailreport@shuswptrails.com.

