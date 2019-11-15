Changes on the horizon for paint, pesticide recycling in Salmon Arm

Bill's Bottle Depot no longer taking paint, pesticides or light bulbs after Dec. 29

Changes are coming to the way some products are recycled in Salmon Arm.

The doorway at Bill’s Bottle Depot is adorned with two signs, one referring to paint and pesticides, the other to light bulbs.

Neither will be recycled at the depot after Dec. 29.

Graham Casselman, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s waste reduction co-ordinator, confirms there will be new ways to recycle those products come Jan. 1.

“As of Jan. 1, 2020, Bill’s Bottle Depot will no longer be accepting paint and light bulbs,” Casselman states.

“As part of the Product Care program, residential light bulbs can be returned at Home Hardware and Rona in Salmon Arm, while paint and pesticides can be brought to the Salmon Arm Landfill on Saturdays only as part of the Hazardous Waste Depot collection.”

