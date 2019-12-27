Changes headed to the Creston Valley transit system

BC Transit and the Regional District of Central Kootenay are announcing changes to the Creston Valley transit system coming into effect Jan. 6, 2020.

The route 5 West Creston, which currently services Nicks Island Road, West Creston Road, and Highway 3, will be transitioned into an on-demand service.

The change from conventional to an on-demand service will look to promote more ridership in the Creston Valley. The on-demand service is open to any resident in the area, and bookings will be required 24 hours ahead by calling 250-428-7750. This will be a one-year pilot project to gauge ridership and demand for the new service.

The HandyDart service will remain the same, however, the change to on-demand for route 5 will provide more options for residents of all abilities in the Creston Valley. For more information on fares, routes and schedules, please visit bctransit.com/creston-valley.