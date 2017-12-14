Changes for Chase Grade 7s considered

School district says no move will take place without parent consultation.

Haldane Elementary is one of the schools that could be affected by possible changes to Grade 7 schooling.

Changes may be in the works for Grade 7 students.

The School District #73 Board of Education approved a motion Monday, Dec. 11 to explore the possibility of moving Grade 7 students from elementary schools to secondary schools starting next school year, following consultation with parents.

The option is being explored as a way to provide Grade 7 students earlier access to secondary-level programs such as shops, as well as other specialty areas and counselling, states a news release from the school district.

The proposal is being considered for students in Chase, Barriere and Clearwater.

The move would also allow elementary schools a chance to explore ways to best use school space for the benefit of kindergarten to Grade 6 students.

School trustees agreed no changes would be made without proper consultation with parents in the affected communities.

A consultation schedule, which will include meetings with parents, trustees and district staff, is being planned for January.