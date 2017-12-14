Changes for Chase Grade 7s considered

Changes may be in the works for Grade 7 students.
The School District #73 Board of Education approved a motion Monday, Dec. 11 to explore the possibility of moving Grade 7 students from elementary schools to secondary schools starting next school year, following consultation with parents.
The option is being explored as a way to provide Grade 7 students earlier access to secondary-level programs such as shops, as well as other specialty areas and counselling, states a news release from the school district.
The proposal is being considered for students in Chase, Barriere and Clearwater.
The move would also allow elementary schools a chance to explore ways to best use school space for the benefit of kindergarten to Grade 6 students.
School trustees agreed no changes would be made without proper consultation with parents in the affected communities.
A consultation schedule, which will include meetings with parents, trustees and district staff, is being planned for January.