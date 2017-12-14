Haldane Elementary is one of the schools that could be affected by possible changes to Grade 7 schooling.

Changes for Chase Grade 7s considered

School district says no move will take place without parent consultation.

Changes may be in the works for Grade 7 students.

The School District #73 Board of Education approved a motion Monday, Dec. 11 to explore the possibility of moving Grade 7 students from elementary schools to secondary schools starting next school year, following consultation with parents.

The option is being explored as a way to provide Grade 7 students earlier access to secondary-level programs such as shops, as well as other specialty areas and counselling, states a news release from the school district.

The proposal is being considered for students in Chase, Barriere and Clearwater.

The move would also allow elementary schools a chance to explore ways to best use school space for the benefit of kindergarten to Grade 6 students.

School trustees agreed no changes would be made without proper consultation with parents in the affected communities.

A consultation schedule, which will include meetings with parents, trustees and district staff, is being planned for January.

