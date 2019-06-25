Changes coming June 30 to bus services in Abbotsford

Several existing routes are being realigned and one route is being discontinued

The 2 Bluejay-Huntingdon route in Abbotsford is among the routes being realigned as part of several changes coming June 30 to the Central Valley Transit System. (Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)

BC Transit, the City of Abbotsford and the District of Mission are notifying customers in the Central Valley Transit System of service changes effective June 30.

They say the changes will help address core transit issues in Abbotsford, including matching routing and service levels to ridership and improving scheduling reliability.

BC Transit says that travel times for buses in Abbotsford have increased significantly over the past 10 years due to an increase in population, passengers, congestion and rail traffic.

RELATED: Fixing Abbotsford’s bus system means cutting some services first, council told

RELATED: Abbotsford to boost transit faster than first planned

The number of passengers on Abbotsford’s roads has increased by 23 per cent since 2008, growing to 2.37 million rides per year, the agency states.

BC Transit says the service changes were made based on public feedback in December 2018, Abbotsford’s 2016 Official Community Plan and the 2018 Abbotsford Transportation and Transit Master Plan.

Service expansion is expected to take place in 2020 and 2021 after the new transit and operations facility on Gladys Avenue is complete.

BC Transit says the changes for June 30 include:

• realigning existing routes 1 Blueridge-McKee, 2 Bluejay-Huntingdon, and 3 Clearbrook-UFV into the new routes 1 Highstreet-UFV, 2 Highstreet-McMillan, 3 Clearbrook-Huntingdon, and 9 Downtown-McKee

• improving schedule reliability by reallocating resources from lower performing routes, including discontinuing the route 23 West Townline

• maintaining a higher level of service in the core areas of the city.

• establishing the foundation for a future rapid transit route between the University of the Fraser Valley and Highstreet Shopping Centre

Visit bctransit.com/cfv/service-changes for more information.